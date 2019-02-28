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Hillary Clinton & George Soros caught "Shopping" for Haitian Child trafficking on 60minutes?
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125 views • February 28, 2019
In a ever so creepy 60 minutes interview with George Soro's a tiny 30 second segment shows him with Hillary Clinton and they appear WAY TO HAPPY TO SEE orphan children. Are the Pedophiles that are involved in human trafficking? PROBABLY!!!
Full 60 min interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8Ux5...
Full 60 min interview:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8Ux5...
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