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The Truth About Meat and Dairy
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135 views • February 28, 2019
The idea that humans must consume animal flesh and excretions (meat and dairy) as part of a balanced diet is a monstrous myth long symbolized and propagated by our unhealthy FDA food pyramid. The entire top three levels of the regular pyramid (meat, dairy, refined fats/sugars) are not by any means necessary or conducive to good health. There is not a single vitamin, mineral, nutrient, phyto-nutrient, amino-acid, fatty-acid, protein-chain, omega, or any other such elusive vital ingredient...
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