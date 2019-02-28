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SPACE ... 19 02 29 -- SPACE NEWS WEEKLY REPORT
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30 views • February 28, 2019
Why are People so easily DECEIVED by Conniving Leaders?
ET's who come here see with their own eyes, this world is not moving; the continents have no curvature, but seas are flat. Rising and setting Sun and Moon enlarge and diminish, obviously not orbiting around at a constant distance. . . . WHY do humans allow themselves to be deceived by their Leaders, like this? Don't they know the true test of sentience is WHETHER ONE CAN QUESTION the reality they're presented with?
ET's who come here see with their own eyes, this world is not moving; the continents have no curvature, but seas are flat. Rising and setting Sun and Moon enlarge and diminish, obviously not orbiting around at a constant distance. . . . WHY do humans allow themselves to be deceived by their Leaders, like this? Don't they know the true test of sentience is WHETHER ONE CAN QUESTION the reality they're presented with?
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