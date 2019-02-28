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San Jose Is the Cellar Dweller of Gun Prosecutions, and the Mayor Is Silent
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11 views • February 28, 2019
"Anytime that [Mayor Sam Liccardo] wants to come on air, I'm completely happy to ask him why, as mayor, he's never actually spoken out about his city being literally at the bottom of the list where it comes to prosecutions of felony gun crimes." —Dana Loesch
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