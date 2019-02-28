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A Man Who Knows Nothing About Gun Safety Is Ordered by a Judge to Teach Gun Safety
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17 views • February 28, 2019
"A man in Detroit is being ordered by a judge to create a national gun safety campaign as punishment for neglect. What sort of neglect, you may ask? Neglect that led to a 3-year-old finding his loaded gun in the man's bedroom and subsequently shooting two other 3-year-olds with said gun." —Dana Loesch
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