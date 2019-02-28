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HR8 Takes Aim at Law-Abiding Gun Owners, Not Criminals
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4 views • February 28, 2019
"The House of Representatives will now try to use every minute between now and the next election to make an anti-gun statement. It will pass all kids of anti-gun measures, only to see them fail in the Senate. The latest is a background check bill filled with pitfalls to entrap the law-abiding gun owner." —Grant Stinchfield
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