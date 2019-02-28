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Zombie Extermination
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35 views • February 28, 2019
For more information regarding the tools I use, see my Instagram account at: www.instagram.com/Drop_it_like_its_scott37
https://www.facebook.com/DropitlikeitsScott37/
Harry Love and the Hell Stompers
https://www.facebook.com/harrylovemusic/
Music by MDK Official
https://soundcloud.com/mdkofficial/mdk-press-start
Camera I use -
GoPro Hero 5 Black - https://www.gopro.com,
GoPro Hero,
DJI Spark
Check out these YouTube Channels: WeThePeopleHolsters Fitnfire Tundratactical
https://www.facebook.com/DropitlikeitsScott37/
Harry Love and the Hell Stompers
https://www.facebook.com/harrylovemusic/
Music by MDK Official
https://soundcloud.com/mdkofficial/mdk-press-start
Camera I use -
GoPro Hero 5 Black - https://www.gopro.com,
GoPro Hero,
DJI Spark
Check out these YouTube Channels: WeThePeopleHolsters Fitnfire Tundratactical
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