© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Master gunsmith of Colonial Williamsburg, Wallace Gusler, shows his mastery
Follow
0
Share
Report
127 views • February 28, 2019
Wallace B. Gusler was the first master gunsmith in the Colonial Williamsburg gun making shop beginning in 1963. This video from 1969 shows from absolute scratch to finish his artistry in wood, iron, and brass, making a fine lookin' and fine shootin' flintlock rifle. All accomplished in the authentic Williamsburg Gun Shop using period tools and equipment he fashioned to get the job done.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.