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The ALEX JONES Show (COMMERCIAL FREE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 2.27.19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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28 views • February 28, 2019
Yesterday's show is still on the infowars / prisonplanet servers as they (appear to be) making upgrades so I'm posting the commercial free show.
2/28 UPDATE: Complete Show is now available on my channel AND the ENTIRE Joe Rogan Experience #255 w/ Alex
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM THE PHANTOM ZONE:
COHEN TESTIMONY
ALEX JONES & JOE ROGAN MAKE NICE: ALEX GUESTS ON JOE'S PODCAST TODAY
Guests:
James O'Keefe, Project Veritas
4th Hour:
Segments of the Joe Rogan Podcast w/ Alex Jones
2/28 UPDATE: Complete Show is now available on my channel AND the ENTIRE Joe Rogan Experience #255 w/ Alex
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM THE PHANTOM ZONE:
COHEN TESTIMONY
ALEX JONES & JOE ROGAN MAKE NICE: ALEX GUESTS ON JOE'S PODCAST TODAY
Guests:
James O'Keefe, Project Veritas
4th Hour:
Segments of the Joe Rogan Podcast w/ Alex Jones
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