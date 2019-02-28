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NAR Alert
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38 views • February 28, 2019
02/27/19-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
New Apostolic Reformation Came to Repulse and Exclude a New Christian Who Had Been Converted from "Extremist Atheism" to New Birth in Christ Jesus in a Church Caught Up in That Very Movement. Hallmarks of the NAR Movement and Scriptures Which Counter It. Her Precious Testimony as Read from Her Email,and Details of Preacher's Own Story of Coming Under Conviction. Bible: Matthew 11:12 Archives: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
New Apostolic Reformation Came to Repulse and Exclude a New Christian Who Had Been Converted from "Extremist Atheism" to New Birth in Christ Jesus in a Church Caught Up in That Very Movement. Hallmarks of the NAR Movement and Scriptures Which Counter It. Her Precious Testimony as Read from Her Email,and Details of Preacher's Own Story of Coming Under Conviction. Bible: Matthew 11:12 Archives: http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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