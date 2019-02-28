Elana Freeland - 5G & Human Freedom

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Published on Feb 6, 2019
Today, the grand dame of geoengineering joins me for a conversation.
Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, speaker, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons (Nexus, October 2014). She is best known for Chemtrails, HAARP,
Her website: https://www.elanafreeland.com/
Find her books: https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_ss...