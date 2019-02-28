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Full Show - Convicted Felon Michael Cohen Testifies For Dems Against Trump / Alex Jones And Joe Rogan Reunite - 02/27/2019
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349 views • February 28, 2019
President Trump’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen has launched his prepared testimony. From Vietnam, ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump slammed Cohen by calling him a fraud and said he is lying to reduce the prison sentence that he earned by pleading guilty to campaign finance law violations, bank fraud, tax fraud, and lying to Congress. Joining today’s show is Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe discussing his latest exploits against the DC Swamp.
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