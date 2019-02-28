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Published on Feb 27, 2019
ROTHSCHILD “DIRECT” TESTIMONY
STATES QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE and OCCUPATION
(SEE PAGE 36)
and
SMART METER – OPT OUT – ACKNOWLEDGMENT
CUBA – U.S. HAS a “DEAL” in MIND