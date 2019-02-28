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Crusade Prayer - To sustain faith and belief in God’s Message for the world
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8 views • February 28, 2019
The time for the division is soon and you must prepare. I wish to give you a special grace to help you to withstand the persecution and the pressures, which will be placed upon you, to encourage you to withdraw from My Messages. It will take great faith, trust and nerves of steel, to focus on My Holy Word, and so, you must say this Crusade Prayer, once a day, from now on.
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