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Michael Cohen Testimony Nothing More Than An Attack On Trump
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128 views • February 28, 2019
Today's testimony by Michael Cohen has proven to be nothing more than an opportunity to unjustly bash president Trump. Owen breaks down the hypocrisy to those that virtue signal to gain power.
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