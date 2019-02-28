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Why Americans Can Manage Reality
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382 views • February 28, 2019
Owen Shroyer and Rob Dew discuss the decline of western civilization.
https://www.infowars.com/footage-of-people-eating-out-of-garbage-truck-prompted-venezuelan-dictator-to-detain-journalists/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c76f608187ef30017a798f8
https://www.infowars.com/footage-of-people-eating-out-of-garbage-truck-prompted-venezuelan-dictator-to-detain-journalists/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c76f608187ef30017a798f8
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