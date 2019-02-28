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Why Infowars Is Censored
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236 views • February 28, 2019
A well informed society is a danger to authoritarian globalist agendas, and Infowars can not be allowed to reach the public with real news.
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-carlson-defends-alex-jones-slams-big-tech-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/project-veritas-exposes-facebook-insider-reveals-systematic-political-targeting-of-conservatives/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c76f608187ef30017a798f8
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c75e0fcf7c188001c3d902d
https://www.infowars.com/tucker-carlson-defends-alex-jones-slams-big-tech-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/project-veritas-exposes-facebook-insider-reveals-systematic-political-targeting-of-conservatives/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c76f608187ef30017a798f8
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c75e0fcf7c188001c3d902d
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