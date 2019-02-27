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James O’Keefe And Project Veritas Announce Call To Action On The Alex Jones Show
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222 views • February 27, 2019
James O'Keefe has done it again this time revealing Facebook's bias and persecution of Trump supporters and conservatives. Now he needs YOUR HELP! Tune in for information on how you can help James and join the Infowar!
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