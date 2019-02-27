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HEADLINE NEWS Lies exposed 2-27-2019
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16 views • February 27, 2019
HEADLINE NEWS
Lies exposed
2-27-2019
-Chelsea Clinton “Banning Abortions is UnChristian”.
-Planned Parenthood Lies About African American Pregnancy Health Stats.
-CDC False Flu Stats
-Southern
Poverty Law Center Lies About racists group rise in Pro-Trump areas
Dan Bidondi reports - TruthRadioShow.com
Lies exposed
2-27-2019
-Chelsea Clinton “Banning Abortions is UnChristian”.
-Planned Parenthood Lies About African American Pregnancy Health Stats.
-CDC False Flu Stats
-Southern
Poverty Law Center Lies About racists group rise in Pro-Trump areas
Dan Bidondi reports - TruthRadioShow.com
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