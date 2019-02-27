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Michael Badnarik • Bill of Rights Lecture
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5 views • February 27, 2019
A Wonderful Primer for those interested in studying foundational American Law.
Sadly, government courts no longer follow law... but to fix the problem, you must first understand the fundamentals.
Sadly, government courts no longer follow law... but to fix the problem, you must first understand the fundamentals.
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