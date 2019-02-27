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Total Proof CNN Was In Contact With Julian Assange And Wikileaks Before Trump's Election
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193 views • February 27, 2019
Michael Cohen testified that Roger Stone spoke with Julian Assange before the election. Owen points out that other news outlets spoke with Wikileaks and by that standard should be held accountable.
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