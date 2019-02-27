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02.27.19 Cohen Composes a coup d’état Impeachment Symphony
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7 views • February 27, 2019
Conspirator Michael Cohen read a script that could only have been written by a coup conspirator like Bob Mueller, Lanny Davis, Glenn Simpson, Jeannie Rhee or Andrew Weissman. Cohen accused Trump of everything but the JonBenet Ramsey murder. The depth of depravity has no bounds. But, who will question Cohen about Felix Sater?
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