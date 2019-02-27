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UNCOVERING TRUTH (wrestling with zionism)
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15 views • February 27, 2019
Most fair minded people including Jews would think the Zionist quest as insane, and something that should be relegated to the pages of history.
Especially if the people of all nations are to move in mass towards a more equitable world . . .
Especially if the people of all nations are to move in mass towards a more equitable world . . .
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