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Full Show- Democrat All Things Free But No Freedom in Free-For-All Fight For Nomination
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20 views • February 27, 2019
It’s a free-for-all fight between more than 2 dozen candidates for the Democrat presidential nomination and to get attention, they’re trying to outdo each other with promises of “free everything” for all voters. It’s an advance auction of stolen goods. But who will be robbed by the Democrats? The DNC is channeling South Africa’s ANC & radical Marxists, now talking about reparations to be taken from white people.
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