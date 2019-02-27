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Power By Hook or By Crook: Abolish Electoral College, Pack SCOTUS
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11 views • February 27, 2019
Ever since Trump won the Presidency the Electoral College has been a topic of debate. In Colorado they are aiming to remove the Electoral College and a few other states are trying to join in.
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https://www.infowars.com/colorado-moves-to-bypass-electoral-college-to-stop-trump-will-assign-electoral-votes-to-popular-vote-winner/
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https://www.infowars.com/colorado-moves-to-bypass-electoral-college-to-stop-trump-will-assign-electoral-votes-to-popular-vote-winner/
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