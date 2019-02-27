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00--Silent Mockery II -- Guilt Tripping US
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7 views • February 27, 2019
---We are placed in danger by our own leaders so they profit from bribes.
---We are divided and conquered by divisions by journalists so they profit.
---We are confused about our status by our own legal profession so they profit.
---We are being sickened by pollution, plastics & electronics so they profit.
---We are kept sick by our own "medical" profession so they profit.
---We are taught PC-fables & social myths so universities profit
---We are divided and conquered by divisions by journalists so they profit.
---We are confused about our status by our own legal profession so they profit.
---We are being sickened by pollution, plastics & electronics so they profit.
---We are kept sick by our own "medical" profession so they profit.
---We are taught PC-fables & social myths so universities profit
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