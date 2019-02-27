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President Trump pressured to address human rights at second summit with Kim Jong Un
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4 views • February 27, 2019
South Korean protesters joined North Korean defectors in Seoul to urge Trump to address North Korea's human rights record; reaction from Fox News contributors Leslie Marshall and Morgan Ortagus.
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