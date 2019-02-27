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Michael Cohen Grilled By Republicans For Lying To Congress
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382 views • February 27, 2019
The much anticipated testimony of Michael Cohen is now underway. Republicans may now be the minority party, but they aren’t letting that slow down the grilling of President Trump’s former lawyer turned political hatchet man.
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