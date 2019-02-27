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President Trump praises Vietnam, thanks President Nguyen Phu Trong for hosting summit with Kim Jong
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133 views • February 27, 2019
Trump attends Korea summit arrival ceremony, calls Vietnam an 'example' of what can become of North Korea if it gives up its nuclear weapons.
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