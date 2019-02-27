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Where Do the Children Go - bPatrick
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6 views • February 27, 2019
From the 2018 bPatrick Realign collection. Cover of "Where Do the Children Go," the 1985 hit by The Hooters.
Written by Eric Bazilian & Rob Hyman
Composition ©1985 WB Music Corp
Sound Recording ©2018 Barry Russo / Spackle Sound Music
http://bpatrickmusic.com
http://facebook.com/bpatrickmusic
http://soundcloud.com/bpatrickmusic
Written by Eric Bazilian & Rob Hyman
Composition ©1985 WB Music Corp
Sound Recording ©2018 Barry Russo / Spackle Sound Music
http://bpatrickmusic.com
http://facebook.com/bpatrickmusic
http://soundcloud.com/bpatrickmusic
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