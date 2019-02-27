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Listen to the Light - bPatrick
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10 views • February 27, 2019
bPatrick, a.k.a. Barry Russo, is an American songwriter/recording artist and author of the Z-flat Major blog. "Listen to the Light" is a reflection on the gap often found between perception and actual reality, the deception that has gone on throughout the ages to keep real knowledge hidden, and the spiritual battle behind it all.
©2018 Barry Russo / Spackle Sound Music
From the Realign collection
http://bpatrickmusic.com
http://facebook.com/bpatrickmusic
http://soundcloud.com/bpatrickmusic
©2018 Barry Russo / Spackle Sound Music
From the Realign collection
http://bpatrickmusic.com
http://facebook.com/bpatrickmusic
http://soundcloud.com/bpatrickmusic
Keywords
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