© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Spirit of Liberty Broadcast #1: Once Saved Always Saved
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • February 27, 2019
Pastor Tommy McMurtry is joined by Pastor Joe Major to discuss the doctrine of Once Saved Always Saved for the first episode of "The Spirit of Liberty Broadcast".
View all videos in series: http://bit.ly/SoLBroadcast
Original video: http://bit.ly/2T4sVaJ
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in series: http://bit.ly/SoLBroadcast
Original video: http://bit.ly/2T4sVaJ
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
king james biblehard preachingillinoisking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movementonce saved always savedrock fallsspirit of liberty broadcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.