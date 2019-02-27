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Trish Regan: Venezuela is not a model of justice
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FOX Business' Trish Regan discusses how Univision anchor Jorge Ramos was temporarily detained by embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and how Maduro’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez claimed that Venezuela is a model of justice.
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