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Cosmetics, Chemicals and Cancer
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1184 views • February 27, 2019
Did you know there is lead in most lipsticks and mercury in most mascaras!? Did you know that cancer-causing phthalates, banned from use in children’s toys, are one of the most common ingredients in many skin products? Did you know the FDA has no regulatory control over cosmetics companies, and allows them to decide their own safety standards? They don’t even have to fully label ingredients!
It is hard to believe, but it is a fact that experts say is...
It is hard to believe, but it is a fact that experts say is...
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