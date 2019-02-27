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The Man Behind the Russiagate Hoax Set to Resign - The Duran Quick Take: Episode 55
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15 views • February 27, 2019
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at news that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein plans to step down within the next month after Robert Mueller submits his report.
Rosenstein will be leaving the DOJ just as Trump's new AG William Barr gets set to take over a corrupt and inept Justice Department that has allowed Deep State crony Robert Mueller to make a mockery of America's legal system.
Rosenstein will be leaving the DOJ just as Trump's new AG William Barr gets set to take over a corrupt and inept Justice Department that has allowed Deep State crony Robert Mueller to make a mockery of America's legal system.
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