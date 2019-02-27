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The Flintlock Rifles of Master Gunsmith Hershel House
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120 views • February 27, 2019
Hershel House is an old school Kentucky gunsmith and master craftsman, whose hand-made masterpieces have been in the hands of the big screens biggest names in movies like The Patriot and Last of the Mohicans. In this video from the September 5-6, 2009 edition of Kentucky Afield TV, Hershel tells his story with visual aids...
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