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Confront Your City Council, Abolish Abortion In Our Cities!
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14 views • February 27, 2019
Project Moses begins.
Lincoln man of faith confronts the Lincoln Council in Nebraska and challenges them to ignore the illegal decision to murder children in our city. This is a persistent campaign that will continually go before City Councils across this country and speak truth to power and cast a vision for the future to protect life.
Lincoln man of faith confronts the Lincoln Council in Nebraska and challenges them to ignore the illegal decision to murder children in our city. This is a persistent campaign that will continually go before City Councils across this country and speak truth to power and cast a vision for the future to protect life.
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