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How silver ion works and people are using it successfully
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285 views • February 27, 2019
A good pure Silver Ion Solution without particle makes a great safe remedy without any side-effect and the worry of particles or nanoparticles deposited in our body. As far as I know, Silver Ions do not interfere with other therapies or medication. We make them in the land of Oz, and I welcome any comment as I keep learning to make good use of pure silver ion solution.
Like most people, hoping for an affordable, visible and quick solution to fight and prevent disease and keeping healthy.
Like most people, hoping for an affordable, visible and quick solution to fight and prevent disease and keeping healthy.
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