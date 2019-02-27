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Censorship Alert! Social Media Getting Prepared To Ban Political Speech - War Room Full Show
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52 views • February 27, 2019
Less than 24 hours after Owen Shroyer made a Facebook page he was banned and no longer aloud to post or use Facebook. Meanwhile, the Vatican continues to cover up mass sexual abuse happening inside the Catholic church. More hate crime hoaxes exposed on the left while real hate crimes are ignored against Trump supporters.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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