© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is There A Connection Between Epstein, Pizzagate, And The Florida Prostitution Sting
Follow
1
Share
Report
540 views • February 27, 2019
Doug Hagmann from the http://hagmannreport.com joins Owen Shroyer on The War Room to break down the child trafficking and sex trafficking perpetrated by the powerful elite and why they probably will not be held accountable.
https://www.infowars.com/doj-opens-investigation-into-epsteins-shady-child-sex-plea-deal/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c733af5f7c188001c3d900b
https://www.infowars.com/is-jeffery-epstein-the-most-insidious-pedophile-in-the-world/
https://www.infowars.com/doj-opens-investigation-into-epsteins-shady-child-sex-plea-deal/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c733af5f7c188001c3d900b
https://www.infowars.com/is-jeffery-epstein-the-most-insidious-pedophile-in-the-world/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.