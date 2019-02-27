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Urgent Humanitarian Appeal
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44 views • February 27, 2019
Save someone's life - Contribute: http://pcfcrowdfunding.com. Click on 'Help Venezuela' then select any option. YOU DON'T NEED TO SET UP AN ACCOUNT. - Whether you can or cannot contribute directly, you CAN and SHOULD be active in praying for these people and then sharing this with everyone you know. Get it introduced to your church group or any group with a social conscience, Put it on social media, etc. I pray you never need help from others like these people need help from you!
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