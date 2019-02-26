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Logan Paul Admits He’s Uninformed After Fact Checking Kaitlin Bennett Live
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210 views • February 26, 2019
Infowars’ Kaitlin Bennett appeared on the “Impaulsive Podcast” with Logan Paul where her responses were fact checked, yet she was never incorrect. Kaitlin joins Alex to discuss the propaganda campaign by the left to smear conservatives unjustly.
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