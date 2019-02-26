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Full Show: Fight Socialism in USA, Not in Venezuela
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18 views • February 26, 2019
We send the military to protect foreign borders or change regimes but we can’t use our military to protect our borders. Now its looking like we’ll push regime change in Venezuela but not protect America from socialism within our borders. Then, as the veil of secrecy is lifted from Cardinal Pell’s conviction for pedophile rape, Leo Zagami explains why he’s still protected. And, John Wayne vs Muhammad Ali — 2 airports, 2 standards, 2 Playboy interviews from over 40 years ago.
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