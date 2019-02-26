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John Wayne vs. Muhammad Ali: A Tale of 2 Airports
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22 views • February 26, 2019
John Wayne Airport has been a topic of debate because an interview from 1971 has resurfaced and critics are saying he made "racist" remarks. In Louisville the airport will be renamed after Muhammad Ali, but nobody is bringing up the remarks he made in the 70's...
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