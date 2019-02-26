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5 FACTS: When Facts No Longer Matter
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339 views • February 26, 2019
It might seem strange to make a facts video entitled "Facts Don't Matter", but with the unraveling allegations by TV star Jussie Smollett, that he was attacked by a couple of Trump supporters who punched him out and put a rope around his neck while shouting racist and homophobic slurs, it's important to place this dubious at best allegation into a broader context.
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