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Black Trump hater gets schooled by Black Conservatives
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519 views • February 26, 2019
During a Build the Wall rally and march in Washington D.C. Will Johnson noticed a black man filming the march and asked him what he thought. He gave Will a thumbs down. Like most Trump haters he said there were a million reasons why he didn’t like President Trump but couldn’t give a single one. He said, “I don’t have to.” However, hopefully, Will and others planted a seed that will make him want to find the truth. It is very evident that liberal social media has manipulated him.
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