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Big Tech Bans Tommy Robinson Doc After BBC False Flag Exposed
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191 views • February 26, 2019
Tommy Robinson has been banned on Facebook and Instagram for "hate speech", but the timing appears convenient since he recently released a documentary on a plot by the BBC to commit a false flag and blame him. Alex exposes the fascist tactics being used by the left.
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