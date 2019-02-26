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Rich and Friends
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57 views • February 26, 2019
Rich Farver was a victim of EMF radiation poisoning at San Diego State University in California in 2008. He died of a brain tumor caused by a cell tower that was within a short distance from the study Hall he attended on a regular basis. This being confirmed by his doctor. Over a short period of time 11 other students would face the same fate. Because of Rich's death his mother Virginia has become a speaker for venues all over the country against cancer causing wireless technology.
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