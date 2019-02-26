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Global Scope Of Child & Underage Sex Trafficking
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26 views • February 26, 2019
This 40min presentation offers the glimpse of a situation whose scale is beyond belief and the economics fueling it. Although it does not delve into the occult, we can clearly perceive the darkness sinking in. There is a solution though, a solution that we must all contemplate now because the painful Truth is right in front of our very eyes -- and there is no place to hide anymore! Thank you. Much Love To ALL!
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