Oscars comments part two

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it's good to be back in the saddle. i've paid off my subscription for my VPN for the next year & am good to go.
this was a social justice warrior's heaven with all this feel good about how righteous they think they are. they're not racist, they are not homophobic, they're inclusive to all & love to hate the evil white man & all things trump.